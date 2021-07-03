Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 146,420 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.