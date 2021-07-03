Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

