Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €101.75 ($119.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €92.69.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

