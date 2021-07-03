adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €311.25 ($366.18).

ADS stock opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €289.52. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

