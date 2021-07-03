zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €260.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €233.50 ($274.71).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €279.60 ($328.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is €248.64.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

