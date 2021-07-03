Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €65.90 ($77.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.68. Befesa has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52-week high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

