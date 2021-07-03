Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.