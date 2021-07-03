Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.45.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

