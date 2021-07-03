Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.94.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.09. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.