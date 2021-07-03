4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Heikki Lanckriet Acquires 3,450 Shares of Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,450 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 467 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £16,111.50 ($21,049.78).
4basebio UK Societas stock opened at GBX 457 ($5.97) on Friday. 4basebio UK Societas has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 744 ($9.72). The stock has a market cap of £56.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.80.
4basebio UK Societas Company Profile
