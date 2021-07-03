4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Heikki Lanckriet Acquires 3,450 Shares of Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,450 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 467 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £16,111.50 ($21,049.78).

4basebio UK Societas stock opened at GBX 457 ($5.97) on Friday. 4basebio UK Societas has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 744 ($9.72). The stock has a market cap of £56.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.80.

4basebio UK Societas Company Profile

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

