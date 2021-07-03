Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $57.13 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.