Mansour Al Alami Purchases 600,000 Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

GMS stock opened at GBX 3.19 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.90 ($0.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.