Mansour Al Alami Purchases 600,000 Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
GMS stock opened at GBX 3.19 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.90 ($0.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68.
Gulf Marine Services Company Profile
