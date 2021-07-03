Aflac Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,653% compared to the average daily volume of 467 call options.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

