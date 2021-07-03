SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) traded up 2.7% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $322.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $282.38. 1,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 881,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.88.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock worth $6,477,768 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

