CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $153.95 and last traded at $154.44. 38,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,254,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.89.

Specifically, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

