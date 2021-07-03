Bright Lights Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 6th (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Bright Lights Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 6th. Bright Lights Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BLTSU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTSU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

