Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMIC) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 6th

Singular Genomics Systems’ (NASDAQ:OMIC) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Singular Genomics Systems had issued 10,200,000 shares in its public offering on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $224,400,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OMIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $27.63 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.