MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

