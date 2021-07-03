First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.93. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

