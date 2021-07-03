Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

