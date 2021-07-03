Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities boosted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

OMER opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $934.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,162. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 495,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.