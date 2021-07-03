Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.95.

MFC opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The firm has a market cap of C$47.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

