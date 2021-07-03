Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 7,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 194% compared to the typical volume of 2,523 call options.

Shares of NYSE CLII opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

