Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NSR opened at C$9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.89. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$8.78 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$557.40 million and a P/E ratio of 24.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

