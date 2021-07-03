IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Haywood Chapman Buys 7,183 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Haywood Chapman bought 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,978.75 ($11,730.79).
Shares of IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Friday. IQGeo Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58.06 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of £71.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.37.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
