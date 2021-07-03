IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Haywood Chapman Buys 7,183 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Haywood Chapman bought 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,978.75 ($11,730.79).

Shares of IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Friday. IQGeo Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58.06 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of £71.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.37.

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

