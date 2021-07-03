Toby Strauss Buys 1,050 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20).

LGEN opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.99. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

