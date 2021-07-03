Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Issued By KeyCorp

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Magna International in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

MG opened at C$114.92 on Friday. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$57.42 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$117.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.