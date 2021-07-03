ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $167.09 and a 12-month high of $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.