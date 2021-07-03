Murphy Oil Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NYSE MUR opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

