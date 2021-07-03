Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

PRPL opened at $27.16 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

