TD Securities Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SSL. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

TSE:SSL opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.03. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

