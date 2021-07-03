Raymond James Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

