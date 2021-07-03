-$0.36 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($72.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at $83,288,676.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after buying an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

