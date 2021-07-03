Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,097,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.