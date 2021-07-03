Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

