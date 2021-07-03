AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) versus Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Head to Head Survey

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and AfterMaster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $25.33 billion 1.69 $1.91 billion $0.64 20.06 AfterMaster $980,000.00 5.30 -$9.30 million N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than AfterMaster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and AfterMaster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 2 13 0 2.75 AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than AfterMaster.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AfterMaster shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AfterMaster has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and AfterMaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8.04% 24.63% 7.53% AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats AfterMaster on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support. The Digital Services segment provides products and services for operators in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment offers networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses, including Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that provides wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

AfterMaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.