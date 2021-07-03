Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.89 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $695.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.22.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.