Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Trading Up 0.6%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 43,776 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.