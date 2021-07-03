Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 1,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

