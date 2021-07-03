PowerPool Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and $1.69 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,371,345 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

