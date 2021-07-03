Render Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $956,544.00 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $72.83 million and $956,544.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00684448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080146 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

