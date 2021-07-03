NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $154.81 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00687424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00080215 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,219,347,984 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.