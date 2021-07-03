Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Down 1.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Knight Equity raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KCG raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

