Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Up 3%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

