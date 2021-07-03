SUN (old) Price Hits $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045348 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

