Stealth (XST) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $2,357.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039839 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00032936 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,201 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.