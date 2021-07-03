Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIX. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. 115,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

