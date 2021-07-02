SYNC Network Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $104,292.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00397238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.49 or 0.01260624 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,644,004 coins and its circulating supply is 118,793,764 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.