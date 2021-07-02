Pyrk Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $124,413.13 and approximately $5,781.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000289 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

