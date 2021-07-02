Zano (ZANO) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Zano has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and $133,448.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00006018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,739,220 coins and its circulating supply is 10,709,720 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

